Kurt Vile and The Violators Return To Louisville This Fall

Philly psych-rock needle mover Kurt Vile is set to return to Louisville with his band, The Violators, on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall.

Vile, who was the original lead guitarist in The War On Drugs, has carved out a bright solo career for himself, becoming a beacon for a scrappy and healthy indie garage rock scene that calls Philly home.

Read this interview that LEO did with Vile in 2019, where he talks about collaborations, fatherhood and Gritty.

Julia Shapiro (of Chastity Belt) will open.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow morning, Friday, June 10, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

