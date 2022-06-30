Jack Harlow Donates To 3 LGBTQ Organizations In Louisville

Jack Harlow recently donated to three LGBTQ organizations in Louisville, according to a press release from QueerKentucky.

The recipients include Sweet Evening Breeze, Louisville Pride Foundation and Queer Kentucky, which the release said “will all benefit from Harlow’s charitable heart.” The three organizations will receive a total of $45,000.

The press release said that the donation will “literally change the trajectory of [Queer Kentucky] because they’ve never received a gift this large.”

The organization’s executive director and founder, Spencer Jenkins, said, “LGBTQ+ organizations in Kentucky are often built in a grassroots way. Many founders bootstrap build their organizations and many sacrifices come along with that. Funds can be hard to come by as the pot for queer initiatives tends to be a bit small. We are so grateful for this gift from Jack and we hope to continue an intentional and impactful relationship with him for years to come.”

In the statement, Harlow said, “I love and respect the entire LGBTQ+ community. To me it’s a no-brainer, but until everyone acts like it’s a no-brainer, there’s still work to do. This won’t be the last time I use my platform to show and voice my stance and support. I will use every chance I get to support this community and urge everyone to follow suit.”

Harlow recently appeared at the BET Awards wearing a shirt in support of his friend and “Industry Baby” collaborator Lil Nas X, who is openly gay.

When Laverne Cox interviewed Harlow before the Grammys this year, Harlow said that he was grateful to Lil Nas X for setting up the pair’s Grammys performance. He also spoke against homophobic critics of Lil Nas X, saying, “Wake the fuck up. Fuck’s wrong with you?”

“It’s ridiculous. He’s trailblazing a path that, it’s sad it has to be trailblazed, but I think it’s amazing, Harlow said. “He’s innovating the game, and it’s fresh, it’s powerful, and it’s necessary, so I love it.”

