Here’s When The Peach Truck Tour Will Visit Louisville

The Peach Truck Tour is coming back to Louisville.

It’s exactly what it sounds like: a truck that travels across the country to sell fresh peaches.

To get yours, you choose a pickup location and time slot, then pre-order from a list of options: a 25-lb. box of peaches for $50; “The Special,” two boxes of peaches and two bags of pecans for $110; and a 10 oz. bag of pecans for $15.

Then you go pick it up at the appropriate date and time.

Of the nine stops the truck will be making in Louisville and Southern Indiana, three of them (Green Tree Mall, New Cut Peddlers Mall, and Tractor Supply Co.) have already sold out, as have some time slots at other locations.

But here are the seven places with time slots that, as of this writing, are still available for you to reserve your peach order:

Brownsboro Hardware & Paint (4858 Brownsboro Rd) July 31, 8:30-10 a.m.

Hillview Peddlers Mall (11310 Preston Hwy) July 13, noon – 1:30 p.m.

Mall St. Matthews (5000 Shelbyville Road) July 13, 1-2 p.m., 2-3 p.m., 3-4 p.m.

Brownsboro Hardware & Paint (9521 U.S. 42, Prospect) July 12, 3:30-5 p.m.

Main Event Entertainment (12500 Sycamore Station Place) July 12, noon – 1:30 p.m. and July 31, noon – 1:30 p.m.

Middletown Commons (13301 Shelbyville Road) July 13, 8:30-10 a.m.



Rural King (2960 E 10th St, Jeffersonville, IN) July 13, 8-9 a.m., 9-10 a.m., 10-11 a.m. and July 31, 3:30-5 p.m.

They’ve also got a home delivery option and store, which sells peach box subscriptions, cookbooks, biscuits, jam, salsa, and more.

