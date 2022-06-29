Here’s The Lineup For Waterfront Park’s Fourth of July Festival

Waterfront Park will be hosting a Fourth of July festival on Monday from 5-10 p.m. next Monday on the Great Lawn and Harbor Lawn.

There’ll be all the foreseeable features of a free Fourth festival: food trucks, festival food, fun family-friendly activities — and, for sure, fantastic fireworks.

There’ll be sets from Freekbass, Zaniah, Casey Powell and DJ Always, plus other live entertainment.

Here’s the schedule:

5 p.m. — UAW Color Guard

5:10 p.m. — Ripple Effects Awards Presentation

5:30 p.m. — DJ Always

6 p.m. — Casey Powell

7 p.m. — DJ Always

7:30 p.m. — Zaniah

8:30 p.m. — DJ Always

9 p.m. — Freekbass

And, of course, there will be fireworks, which will start at 9:45 p.m.

Families will be able to enjoy face painting, bounce houses, and balloon art, plus educational displays from the Kentucky Science Center and Idlewild Butterfly Farm.

The Louisville Bats will be playing the St. Paul Saints at 7:05 p.m. at Slugger Field.

Guests will also have access to free water and Gatorade in the festival’s Heat Relief Tent, provided by Louisville Labor Unions.

According to the event website, do not bring in or do these things: “Glass, coolers, fireworks, pets, outside food & alcohol, amplification devices, signage larger than 24” x 24”, bicycling inside the event, and skateboarding inside the event are prohibited.”

That said, you can lock up your bike at an on-site bike rack.

Learn more about the event at this link.

