Hang Out With A Baby Skunk At Second Chances’ Wildlife Baby Shower

Listen — so many things in the world are going less than ideally right now, but this weekend, you can forget that temporarily and meet baby animals (for a good cause!)

This Sunday, June 12, Second Chances Wildlife Center will be hosting its annual “Wildlife Baby Shower,” where guests can meet baby animals and learn about the work that Second Chances does to house and rehabilitate them. Although Second Chances hosts other educational events with their “ambassador” animals, this is the only time the public can meet the organization’s baby animals (which include a baby skunk and baby possums) specifically.

At the Wildlife Baby Shower, there’ll also be games (for a small cost), cake, punch, a silent auction and a craft activity for kids. Children of all ages are welcome, but they must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets are only $5, and you can buy them at this link. They give you access to one of two 90-minute time slots — 12-1:30 p.m. or 2-3:30 p.m. The funds will go to the organization’s animal rehabilitation work.

Guests are invited (but not required) to bring gifts for the babies from the organization’s “baby registry,” which includes paper towels, baby wipes, almonds and gift cards to Kroger and Costco.

