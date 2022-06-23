Cocktails And Cockapoos? Pups On The Patio Is Coming To The Local Seltzery

It seems that folks like drinking with their dogs and The Local Seltzery in NuLu is hosting a “Pups on the Patio” event for the first time from noon until 8 p.m. this Sunday, June 26. The event will raise money for the Kentucky Humane Society. Adopt, don’t shop, people.

What is “Pups on the Patio?”

According to a press release, “The dog days of summer can be ‘ruff,’ but The Local Seltzery has announced a new partnership that local pet owners will go ‘mutts’ about. This Sunday, June 26, and in collaboration with the Kentucky Humane Society, one of the nation’s only craft seltzer bars will kick off its ‘Pups on the Patio’ event, which will benefit local pets looking for their ‘fur-ever’ home. Each Sunday, The Local Seltzery will donate 10% of Sunday sales to the Kentucky Humane Society as part of this ‘pawsome’ partnership.”

This isn’t a one and done deal. These events will continue each Sunday.

What is the Local Seltzery?

The Local Seltzery was started by brothers Braxton and Clay Turner in 2021. The bar has been open in Nulu for six months and features all-natural seltzers made with Tito’s Vodka.

About The Kentucky Humane Society

The Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) is Kentucky’s largest animal adoption agency and spay and neuter provider. Learn more about KHS at www.kyhumane.org and follow KHS on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

