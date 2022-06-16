Carnegie Center Announces New Artist-In-Residence, Kacey Slone

Carnegie Center for Art and History in New Albany has announced their second artist-in-residence, multimedia artist and educator Kacey Slone. The Carnegie is a part of the Floyd County Library system and the artist-in-residence program is geared toward helping to develop Indiana artists in their practice and to provide museum visitors the experience of witnessing live art-making.

Who she is:

Kacey Slone is a multimedia artist and Indiana native who received her Masters in Fine Art in Intermedia from the University of Texas at Arlington in 2018. The she returned to the New Albany area to further pursue an art career. She currently teaches digital media art at Indiana University Southeast, and manages two university art galleries: the Barr Gallery at IUS and the Pat Harrison Fine Art + Design Gallery at Ivy Tech.

Read an interview with her here.

What is the Carnegie’s artist-in-residence program?

For nine weeks, Slone will be using the Sally Newkirk gallery as her personal art studio. Since the gallery is open-door in a free, public museum, there will be plenty of opportunities for spontaneous interactions with the artist.

According to the Carnegie website, “The goal of the Artist-In-Residence Program at the Carnegie Center for Art and History is to assist in the development of a positive and educational creative practice for Indiana-based artists, and to provide visitors to the museum with the experience of witnessing art-making in process.”

Slone will be present each weekday afternoon after 1 p.m. except on Tuesdays. Visitors are encouraged to engage with her, ask questions about what she is making and about her practice as an artist. Those who visit during off-hours will be able to see inside the artist’s studio and look at both finished and works in progress.

When does the residency start?

Slone began her residency May 13 and will be at Carnegie through July 16.

Community opportunities:

June 30, 3-5 p.m — Beginner Trace Monotype Class for Ages 14+. There are still spots available for this free hands-on workshop for teens and adults! Learn an easy technique called “trace monotype” that combines printmaking with drawing, and take home an expressive work of art. Reserve your spot here.

July 7, 6-8 p.m. — Thursday Night Salon featuring an artist talk by Kacey Slone, music by local synth jam artists William Lamkin and Zach Willam, refreshments, and a hands-on art-making station in the Carnegie’s Main Galleries. Read more about our fun, free Thursday Night Salon series here.

For any other questions about the Carnegie Center Artist-In-Residence, reach out to [email protected]