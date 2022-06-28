After Two Years, NuLu Fest Will Return For An In-Person Event

After a two-year hiatus, NuLu Fest will return in-person this fall.

The free street festival will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the 600, 700, and 800 blocks of East Market Street.

There’ll be live music from sonaBLAST! Records artists, though the lineup has not yet been released. There will also be art displays, craft beer, bourbon, food, and “activities for all ages.”

The festival schedule will be announced soon, according to a press release.

The festival will be family-friendly; there’ll be an area for kids’ activities from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., but pets will not be allowed. (Service animals are okay, of course.)

In a statement, NULU Business Association Board President Rick Murphy said, “We are happy to open up our streets and businesses to the public once again. This is one of Louisville’s premier outdoor events and, after the last couple of years away, I’m personally looking forward to welcoming all of our Louisville neighbors back to NULU to discover all the wonderful businesses in our community.”

Click the respective links to sign up as a vendor, nonprofit, political campaign, or service provider or to sign up as a food booth or food truck.

