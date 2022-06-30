A One-Night-Only Band Of Local Musicians Is Covering Ten Decades Of Louisville Songs

An all-star band of local musicians is set to cover Louisville songs from the 1930s through today at Headliners Music Hall on Friday, July 1.

The concert, called A Celebration of Louisville Music With The Everybody Band, will feature a one-night-only band of local luminaries, including bassist Jimmy Brown & drummer Ray Rizzo, Sherry Edwards, Sheryl Rouse, Lacey Guthrie, Kimmet Cantwell, Tyrone Cotton, Pat Lentz, Brett Holzclaw, Scott Mertz, Joe Hanna, Bill Dean, Gwennan Thomas, Keith Lankford and The Bad Ass Brass.

Presented by Motherlodge, the show was originally slated to be A Thrill in the Ville, a battle of the bands between Love Jones and a one-night-only supergroup. But “due to an injury” to a member of the Love Jones Band, the previous lineup has shifted. All Thrill in the Ville tickets will be honored.

There is no cover for the event but you must have a ticket to enter. A suggested donation of $25 is encouraged, but attendees are being asked to give what they can. Donations to benefit The St. Jude Women’s Recovery Center and performing musicians.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Flavors 8 hotdog stand will be on site all night for the hungry.

