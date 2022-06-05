5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (6/3)

FRIDAY, June 3

2nd Annual Pride Festival & Dorothy’s Riot Release

Mile Wide Beer Co.

Free | 2 p.m. – midnight

Pride at Mile Wide: what’s not to love? There’ll be a drag show, a silent disco, dancing and free HIV testing. The release of a new IPA, Dorothy’s Riot, kicks off the event at 2 p.m.

Nitro Circus Live: Good, Bad & Rad

Slugger Field

$44-$254 | Starts at 7 p.m.

The touring version of the MTV show hits Slugger Field (somewhat literally) tonight. There’ll be tons of high-octane action and thrills, including BMX, skateboarding, wheelchair stunts and more. Don’t miss the human cannonball.

Ali Festival

Various locations

Prices and times vary

This multi-day festival starts today. It celebrates the life and legacy of The Greatest. As part of the event, participants can lay roses at Ali’s grave, learn how to box, tour important sites in Ali’s life and visit the Ali Center.

Louisville Greek Festival

Assumption Greek Orthodox Church

Free (but bring money for food) | Times vary

If you’ve never been to a Greek Festival, get your Tupperware ready and don’t miss this two-day event. The Louisville Greek Festival celebrates Greek culture with live music, dancing, a market and, of course, lots and lots of food. The event is free to attend, but you will want to bring cash or credit card to purchase the delectable Greek pastries and food. Forget your diet plans for the weekend and try everything.

SATURDAY, June 4

Southern Indiana Pride

Big Four Station Park

Free | 4-11 p.m.

June is Pride month, and Southern Indiana is getting in on the fun at Southern Indiana Pride Festival. The Festival kicks off with a parade (parade entry is free, just saying… ready your rainbows). Expect the usual fun of festivals with food, live music, vendors, fellowship and a good healthy dose of affirmation for being exactly who you are. The theme of the festival is “Together Again,” and that is truly something to celebrate.

