5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (6/24)

FRIDAY, June 24

ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates Rally / Press Conference

Gene Snyder Federal Building (601 West Broadway)

Free | Starts at 4:30 p.m.

In light of the Supreme Court’s decision to effectively overturn Roe v. Wade, pro-choice officials and activists will make their voices heard in protest.

The Big Bounce America

E.P. “Tom” Sawyer Park

$19 for toddlers, $32 for everyone else | Times vary

Three days of fun start today as the four oversized inflatables of The Big Bounce America bounce into Tom Sawyer Park. There aren’t any tickets for the adults-only sessions left, but parents and caregivers can still bounce with (a) child(ren.) Get your tickets ASAP — most are already gone.

SATURDAY, JUNE 25

The Color Run 5K

Waterfront Park

$19.99 and up | 8 a.m. – noon

This event, which comes from the Hindu holiday of Holi, returns to Louisville. Get ready to douse yourself, your friends, and strangers with colors.

60 Years of the Magnolia Bar Grill

Mag Bar

$10 | Starts at 8 p.m.

The celebrated venue is now 60 years old, believe it or not. At its birthday celebration, there’ll be live music, free food, and prize drawings.

It’s Britney, Brunch!

Le Moo

$40 plus tax | Seatings at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Anya Androvna, Champagne, Eris Jolie, and Umi Naughty will be performing all your Britney Spears favorites.

