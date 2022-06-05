5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (6/17)

FRIDAY, June 17

Juneteenth Block Party

Louisville Community Grocery | 400 Finzer Street | Search Eventbrite | Free (tickets required) | 4-7 p.m.

At this block party tonight, there’ll be food available for purchase and for free tastings, plus vendors and a community art project.

SATURDAY, June 18

Kentuckiana Pride Festival And Parade

Waterfront Park

Parade is free to watch, festival is $5 (free for children under 6 and seniors 65+) | Noon – 10 p.m.

It’s been three long years since the local LGBTQ community got to have an in-person Pride during Pride Month — but this weekend, it’s back. The parade will kick off the event downtown at noon and make its way to the festival, where there’ll be musical performances, drag shows, crafts, vendors, and all sorts of Pride-themed fashion and fun. Click the link above for the event’s website or click here for LEO’s guide to Pride.

Pride Night at Lynn Family Stadium

Lynn Family Stadium

$15+ | Game starts at 8 p.m.

“The boys in purple” take on Orange County SC in this sure-to-be-exciting match — and, even better, it’s Pride Night. There’ll be Pride-themed merch, whose proceeds will benefit local LGBTQ organizations, a national anthem performance by Men of Note and the Louisville Gay Men’s Chorus, and Pride flag giveaways.

SUNDAY, June 19

3rd Annual Louisville Juneteenth Festival

The Belvedere

Free | 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.

This is only one day of a stacked four-day event, but there’ll be music, food, and vendors — and there’ll be an afterparty that night at The Wiggle Room. Check out the full weekend schedule at the link above.

The Cookout

Petersburg Park

Free | 12-4 p.m.

Get free BBQ (while supplies last) and scrimmage against professional soccer players at this “celebration of Black excellence on and off the pitch.”

