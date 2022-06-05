5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (6/10)

FRIDAY, June 10

‘Hamilton’

Whitney Hall (Kentucky Center)

$99+ | 8 p.m.

The ten-dollar Founding Father is back in Louisville tonight for another performance of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s smash hit Broadway musical. If you miss this show, don’t worry — the tour is in Louisville through June 19.

SATURDAY, June 11

2nd Annual Rosé Partay

Logan Street Market

$45 GA advance, $50 GA at the door, $75 VIP | 1-5 p.m. VIP, 2-5 p.m. GA

Rosé wine is the way all day at this rain-or-shine partay. You can try the drink in, of course, glasses (you’ll receive one with admission, in fact) and in Jell-O shots. Shop for merch or dance to DJ Nerddboi’s beats.

Bratwurst & German Pints

German American Club

No cover | 4-6 p.m.

The German American Club knows how to serve up some authentic, tasty cuisine and some solid beer. At this event, grilled bratwurst and German pints will be served on the patio from 4-6 p.m., which will immediately be followed by a German dinner and live music.

Ali Night at Racing Louisville FC

Lynn Family Stadium

$17 and up | Game starts at 8 p.m.

At tomorrow’s game against Angel City FC, the Racing will honor the life and legacy of Muhammad Ali as part of the weeklong Ali Festival. The celebrations will include an auction of Ali-themed t-shirts worn and signed by the players.

SUNDAY, June 12

Louisville Pride 5K Run/Walk

Hogan’s Fountain (Cherokee Park)

$35 ($30 for virtual racers) | Starts at 10 a.m.

This 5K is for everyone — no athletic experience or skill level required. Plus, you get a free t-shirt and two tickets to the LouCity’s upcoming Pride Night on June 18. Dressing in Pride attire isn’t required, but honestly, wouldn’t you want to?

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.