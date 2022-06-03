3 Concerts To Catch This Weekend In Louisville (6/24)

Friday, June 24

Twin Sister Radio, Genevva, Lacey Guthrie

Democratic Club

Free | 7 p.m.

An all-local lineup of some great Louisville talent: The driving garage rock of Twin Sister Radio, the vibrant dream pop of Genevva and the brilliant psych-folk of Lacey Guthrie.



Conan Neutron & The Secret Friends, Service, WiiRMZ, Legs Akimbo

Fifteentwelve Creative Compound

$12 | 8 p.m.

Four like-minded acts make up this show that features bands that swirl together several vantage points of rock, punk and experimental music into styles that are both visceral and intelligent.



Saturday, June 25

Young Widows, Fotocrime and Fool’s Ghost

Zanzabar

$15 | 8 p.m.

A night of ominous rock from hard-to-describe Louisville bands that weave in and out of several genres: post-punk, gothic folk, hardcore and so many other heavy and powerful adjacent sounds.



Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.