3 Concerts To Catch This Weekend In Louisville (6/10)

Friday, June 10

Cane Hill

Zanzabar

$20 | 7:30 p.m.

A hardcore band that pulls from nu-metal and industrial, Cane Hill’s aggressive style is versatile and interesting. Afterlife, VCTMS and Moodring open.



Saturday, June 11

SERVICE

The Whirling Tiger

$15 | 8 p.m.

With SERVICE, Russell Simins (Jon Spencer Blues Explosion) and Jilly Weiss (We Are Hex) create explosive, experimental garage rock sounds that dabble in post-punk and psych, resulting in magnetic controlled chaos. Mr. Phylzzz (Cincinnati) and Zurich Cloud Motors (Louisville/Indianapolis).



The Prince Experience

Mercury Ballroom

$20 | 9 p.m.

Pay tribute to the legendary man in purple, who passed away way too early in 2016.



