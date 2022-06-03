3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (6/17)

Friday, June 17

Marzz: Love Letters Tour

Mercury Ballroom

$17 | 8 p.m.

Louisville native Marzz got recognized by Timbaland and moved to L.A., but the velvet-voiced singer is back in town for a highly-anticipated show.



Saturday, June 18

Plunder Over Louisville

Headliners Music Hall

$18-$20 | 3 p.m.

Presented by Never Nervous and the Gore Club, Plunder Over Louisville features a wide variety of local rock, punk and metal bands. By the Grace of God, Lung, Bodyhammer, Prayer Line, Shi, Wireworks and Shitfire are all set to play, building a night of heavy sounds and high energy.



Sunday, June 19

Joe Vann

Zanzabar

$10 | 8 p.m.

Through contemporary folk-rock that dips its toes in subtle psych sounds, Joe Vann forges songs that are direct and compelling.



