3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (6/17)

Friday, June 17
Marzz: Love Letters Tour
Mercury Ballroom
$17 | 8 p.m.
Louisville native Marzz got recognized by Timbaland and moved to L.A., but the velvet-voiced singer is back in town for a highly-anticipated show.
Saturday, June 18
Plunder Over Louisville
Headliners Music Hall
$18-$20 | 3 p.m.
Presented by Never Nervous and the Gore Club, Plunder Over Louisville features a wide variety of local rock, punk and metal bands. By the Grace of God, Lung, Bodyhammer, Prayer Line, Shi, Wireworks and Shitfire are all set to play, building a night of heavy sounds and high energy.
Sunday, June 19
Joe Vann
Zanzabar
$10 | 8 p.m.
Through contemporary folk-rock that dips its toes in subtle psych sounds, Joe Vann forges songs that are direct and compelling.
