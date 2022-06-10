10 Things To Do In Louisville This Week For $5 And Under (6/6)

Team Slammageddon, left to right, Grim Jackson, Black Chakra, Lady Brion, Slangston Hughes, and Meccalmorphosis at Southern Fried Poetry Festival in 2017. (photo by Tessa Gartin, courtesy of Southern Fried Poetry, Inc.)

MONDAY, June 6

Metal Monday w/ Joe Grudge & The JimHarralson

Highlands Tap Room

Free | Starts at 10 p.m.

Tonight, Joe Grudge makes their Metal Monday debut alongside local metal scene veterans The JimHarralson.

Plant Swap

Hi-Wire Brewing Louisville

Free | 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Trade plant cuttings and advice with fellow gardening enthusiasts.

TUESDAY, June 7

Monthly Ping Pong Tournament

Hi-Wire Brewing Company

Free | Signup starts at 6:30, tournament runs 7-10 p.m.

Show off your paddle power at this bracketed tournament. The overall winner receives a prize.

WEDNESDAY, June 8

An Introduction to The Slave Dwelling Project, A Talk by Joe McGill

Riverside, the Farnsley-Moremen Landing

Free | Starts at 6:30 p.m.

Historian and reenactor Joe McGill has been sleeping in buildings around the country that used to be slave dwellings. As he puts it: “It is time to wake up and deliver the message that the people who lived in these structures were not a footnote in American history.” McGill will give a presentation about his project on Wednesday.

30th Annual Southern Fried Poetry Festival (Preliminary Bouts)

Locations Vary

Free, tickets required | 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The preliminary rounds of this multi-day slam poetry competition are free, though the later rounds cost money to watch. More than 200 poets will be taking part in the entire festival.

THURSDAY, June 9

Hi-Wire Run Club with Fleet Feet

Hi-Wire Brewing

Free | 6:30-9 p.m.

This recurring running group, which welcomes all paces, has a theme every week. This week’s theme, fittingly for the month of June, is Pride. Wear your Pride-themed attire or wear a single color to make a rainbow with your fellow runners.

FRIDAY, June 10

8UP Rooftop Sunset Silent Disco ft. Dirty John

8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen

$5 to rent headphones | 8 p.m. – midnight

This silent disco experience rises above the rest — literally, because it’s on the 8UP rooftop. Dance as the sun goes down.

A1A: The Official Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band

Jeffersonville RiverStage

Free | Lawn opens at 6, music at 7

Cross the river for an event that’ll make you wish you were at the ocean. This Jimmy Buffett tribute act is endorsed by the man himself and has even played with him before.

Late for Dinner with The Histrionics, Bleary Eyed, The Dreaded Laramie, and Qwerty (21+)

Art Sanctuary

$5 | Doors at 8 p.m., music at 9 p.m.

Locally grown music from The Histrionics and Qwerty meets out-of-town tunes from The Dreaded Laramie (Nashville/Lexington) and Bleary Eyed (Philadelphia.)

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars — Watch Party with Dusty Ray Bottoms and Vanessa Demornay

Parlour Downtown Louisville

Free | Doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

Watch the latest season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” with two drag queens who both hail from Louisville. One of them has even been on “Drag Race” herself.

