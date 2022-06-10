10 Things To Do In Louisville This Week For $5 And Under (6/27)

MONDAY, June 27

Toza Closing Day

976 Barret Avenue

Pay-what-you-can | Noon – 5 p.m.

This local soap store/apothecary/refillery closes today, unfortunately. Stop in to show your support — financially and otherwise.

Beulah Church Farmers Market Dairy Festival

Beulah Presbyterian Church

Free | 3-7 p.m.

Kids can learn how to make ice cream, and kids of all ages can pet farm animals.

WEDNESDAY, June 29

Old Louisville Coffee Co-Op – Opening Day

316 West Ormsby Avenue

Free | 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.

After the successful Kickstarter campaign that launched it, this new worker-owned and inclusive cafe opens tomorrow.

Waterfront Wednesday

Waterfront Park

Free | Gates at 5 p.m., music at 6 p.m.

The monthly series returns to Waterfront Park. War, Bendigo Fletcher and Wombo will provide the music; Young Professionals of Louisville will host a networking event on-site, so bring business cards.

Metro Louisville FC v Milwaukee Torrent

Woehrle Athletic Complex

Free | Starts at 8 p.m.

Louisville’s own NISA (soccer) team will be facing off against the boys from Milwaukee.

THURSDAY, June 30

Nerd Nite Louisville

Gravely Brewing Co.

Free | 7-8:45 p.m.

This monthly event returns. You drink, and three “nerds” each present on a topic for no more than 20 minutes. This week’s topics are “Launching a Product and Transforming a Factory” at 7:15 p.m., “What MS Has Taught Me” at 7:45 p.m., and “Keep it Local – Plan Your Kentucky Adventure” at 8:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, July 1

Knobstone Flower Farm – Opening Weekend U-Pick Flowers

4855 West Leota Road, Scottsburg, IN

$2-$5 | 6-8 p.m.

Pick your own flowers and take those perfect-for-Instagram photos in fields of sunflowers and wildflowers.

The Rumors w/ The Aesthetic

Jeffersonville RiverStage

Free | Opener at 7 p.m., headliner at 8:30 p.m.

As part of the “Jammin in Jeff” series, The Rumors and The Aesthetic will play a free live show. Bring a lawn chair and money for food trucks.

A THRILL in the VILLE : LOVE JONES vs. EVERYBODY (21+)

Headliners

Free, but tickets required ($25 suggested donation) | Happy hour at 6 p.m., music from 7 p.m. – 11:59 p.m.

This battle of the bands, which will benefit St. Jude Women’s Recovery Center, will have four rounds: “Dance Challenge” (“which band makes the audience dance the most”), “Sing Challenge” (“which band makes the audience sing the most”), “Who Rocks The Softest,” and “Who Rocks The Hardest.” The “Everybody” that Love Jones will be competing against is actually a one-night-only supergroup of Sherry Edwards, Sheryl Rouse, Lacey Guthrie, Kimmet Cantwell, Tyrone Cotton, Pat Lentz, Brett Holzclaw, Scott Mertz, Joe Hanna, and others — and they’ll be covering songs by Louisville musicians from the 1930s through the present day.

Harrison County Popcorn Festival

Downtown Corydon, IN (see link for parking info)

Free | 4-10:30 p.m.

This two-day festival, which is exactly what it sounds like, kicks off in downtown Corydon on Friday. There’ll be live music, vendors, a beer garden, the coronation of the festival queen and a “Kernel and Kernellette Contest.”

