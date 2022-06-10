10 Things To Do In Louisville This Week For $5 And Under (6/20)

TUESDAY, June 21

Q&A With Craig Greenberg

All Peoples UU Congregation

Free | Doors at 6 p.m., event from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg will take questions from the audience.

WEDNESDAY, June 22

Waterfront Wednesday

Waterfront Park

Free | Gates at 5 p.m., music at 6 p.m.

The monthly series returns to Waterfront Park. War, Bendigo Fletcher and Wombo will provide the music; Young Professionals of Louisville will host a networking event on-site, so bring business cards.

THURSDAY, June 23

Losers 812 Opens / The Emo Band – Live Karaoke

1005 West Market St., Jeffersonville

Free | Music at 8 p.m.

Losers 812, a new rock bar, is having its grand opening this week, starting with a show by The Emo Band. You’ve seen emo bands before, but this one has a twist: you sing, and the band provides the live instruments.

Richard III

Central Park

Free | Pre-show at 7:15 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

Shakespeare is great; free Shakespeare is better. Though historians debate whether or not this play was written as Tudor propaganda, it is, at least, a classic Shakespearean work. Also, this performance will have ASL interpretation.

Good Stand Up Comedy at the Whirling Tiger

The Whirling Tiger

Free | Doors at 8 p.m., show at 8:30 p.m.

The event description says it’ll be “Some good laughin [sic],” and Dan Alten, Reed Sedgwick, June Dempsey, and David Santos will provide it.

FRIDAY, June 24

Grand Opening: Julee’s Mocha

Nia Center

Free (but buy a coffee to support the business) | 9 a.m.

This Black-owned coffee business will have its official grand opening on Friday.

The Newbees: 8 Track Flashback

Jeffersonville RiverStage

Free | Opener at 7 p.m., headliner at 8 p.m.

If you like “Modern Vintage Rock-n-Roll,” as the headliner band calls their style, you’ll love this free outdoor show across the river.

Firefly Friends

2221 Clifty Dr., Madison, IN

Free | 9-9:30 p.m.

This short but family-friendly event at Clifty Falls State Park will let you meet and learn about fireflies.

Dead Of Night & The Dark Market (18+)

Art Sanctuary

$5 | 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

“Dark eclectic music” is the soundtrack to this nighttime market with suitably spooky vendors.

Louisville Silent Disco

TEN20 Craft Brewery (Butchertown)

$5 (for headphones) | 8 p.m. – midnight

The quietest “club” you’ve ever been to. Rent your pair of headphones and dance the night away.