10 Things To Do In Louisville This Week For $5 And Under (6/20)

TUESDAY, June 21
Q&A With Craig Greenberg
All Peoples UU Congregation
Free | Doors at 6 p.m., event from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg will take questions from the audience.
WEDNESDAY, June 22
Waterfront Wednesday
Waterfront Park
Free | Gates at 5 p.m., music at 6 p.m.
The monthly series returns to Waterfront Park. War, Bendigo Fletcher and Wombo will provide the music; Young Professionals of Louisville will host a networking event on-site, so bring business cards.
THURSDAY, June 23
Losers 812 Opens / The Emo Band – Live Karaoke
1005 West Market St., Jeffersonville
Free | Music at 8 p.m.
Losers 812, a new rock bar, is having its grand opening this week, starting with a show by The Emo Band. You’ve seen emo bands before, but this one has a twist: you sing, and the band provides the live instruments.
Richard III
Central Park
Free | Pre-show at 7:15 p.m., show at 8 p.m.
Shakespeare is great; free Shakespeare is better. Though historians debate whether or not this play was written as Tudor propaganda, it is, at least, a classic Shakespearean work. Also, this performance will have ASL interpretation.
Good Stand Up Comedy at the Whirling Tiger
The Whirling Tiger
Free | Doors at 8 p.m., show at 8:30 p.m.
The event description says it’ll be “Some good laughin [sic],” and Dan Alten, Reed Sedgwick, June Dempsey, and David Santos will provide it.
FRIDAY, June 24
Grand Opening: Julee’s Mocha
Nia Center
Free (but buy a coffee to support the business) | 9 a.m.
This Black-owned coffee business will have its official grand opening on Friday.
The Newbees: 8 Track Flashback
Jeffersonville RiverStage
Free | Opener at 7 p.m., headliner at 8 p.m.
If you like “Modern Vintage Rock-n-Roll,” as the headliner band calls their style, you’ll love this free outdoor show across the river.
Firefly Friends
2221 Clifty Dr., Madison, IN
Free | 9-9:30 p.m.
This short but family-friendly event at Clifty Falls State Park will let you meet and learn about fireflies.
Dead Of Night & The Dark Market (18+)
Art Sanctuary
$5 | 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.
“Dark eclectic music” is the soundtrack to this nighttime market with suitably spooky vendors.
Louisville Silent Disco
TEN20 Craft Brewery (Butchertown)
$5 (for headphones) | 8 p.m. – midnight
The quietest “club” you’ve ever been to. Rent your pair of headphones and dance the night away.
