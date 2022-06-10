10 Things To Do In Louisville This Week For $5 And Under (6/13)

The Fairness Campaign is throwing Pride Balloon Pizza Parties all week.

MONDAY, June 13

Pride Balloon Pizza Parties

2263 Frankfort Avenue

Free | Noon – 5 p.m.

If you need a unique and colorful break during your workday this week, stop by The Fairness Campaign’s local HQ to help them inflate balloons for Pride this weekend and eat free pizza. The pizza parties continue daily through Friday.

Puzzle Challenge

Hi-Wire Brewing

Free | Sign-ups 6:30-7 p.m., competition at 7 p.m.

If you and no more than five of your friends can put together puzzles very, very quickly, this tournament is for you.

Community Yoga

West Sixth NuLu

Free (donation-based) | 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

This all-levels community yoga session is indoors, which’ll make it a nice, relaxing getaway from the start of this week’s heat. BYO mat.

Louisville Young Democrats/Metro Council BBQ Mixer

1328 Hickory St.

Free | 6:15 PM – 8:30 PM

Eat free barbeque, meet Democrat members of the Metro Council.

FREE Summer Movie Night: Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Iroquois Amphitheater

Free | Gates at 7:30 p.m., movie at 8:30 p.m.

In all honesty, I didn’t even know that there was a 2021 Ghostbusters movie, but apparently several Metro Council members did, because they’re sponsoring a free screening of it tonight.

Metal Monday w/Bleach Breath

Highlands Tap Room

Free | Starts at 10 p.m.

Prog-rock/metal jams from Bleach Breath in this recurring late-night live music series.

TUESDAY, June 14

Shackled

Mag Bar

$5 if it’s your first show | 6:30-10:30 p.m.

Meet us in the pit at this all-ages hardcore show, which will include Shackled, Constraint, Age Of Panic, Yatra and Retribution.

‘Flip Out’ Pinball Tournament

The Wiggle Room

Free | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Plunge and drain your balls — those are real pinball terms — at this free tournament.

WEDNESDAY, June 15

Booze Your Own Adventure!!!

Mag Bar

Free | Starts at 9 p.m.

This month, Sid the Storymaster reads the choose-your-own-adventure book “The Cave Of Time” — but it’s the audience who makes the decisions on what to do next. They’ll also have the opportunity to play games and win prizes.

THURSDAY, June 16

The Pride Weekend Kick Off Party: Mighty Real with DJ Spring Break (21+)

The Wiggle Room

$5 at the door (bring cash to tip the performers) | Starts at 9 p.m.

DJ Spring Break, disco, drag — a delightful way to kick off Pride on a “Thursgay” night.

