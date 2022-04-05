There Will Be A 4/20 Celebration In Louisville This Year, But It Will Be About Awareness And Education

Steel & Leaf, a local hemp retailer, will host its second annual 4/20 Community and Cannabis Jamboree, in partnership with Riotheart Media, on (of course) Wednesday, April 20, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at its Phoenix Hill storefront.

Weed is still illegal in Kentucky, so this event will be “geared to the support of education, awareness, community building, and legalization” of cannabis. An effort to legalize medical marijuana failed in the Kentucky legislature this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steel & Leaf (@steelandleaf)

As with most community events, there will be live music, free food, chalk art, local vendors, prize raffles and games for kids.

The Jamboree will also include a “Community Outreach Spotlight Hour” to share information about local community nonprofits. They’ve confirmed several local organizations — Black Market KY, Chalk It Up Kentucky, The Hope Village/The Hope Buss, The Mammoth and Women of the Well Ministry — as Jamboree partners; more will be confirmed soon.

“Our goal is to offer information on resources and active outlets for those less fortunate than most,” Steel & Leaf wrote on social media. “With houselessness, drug addiction, and mental unwellness at all-time highs in Louisville; it’s paramount to get the appropriate information out to those in need. It is our belief that the legalization of Cannabis could help to alleviate many of these issues that plague our community.”

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.