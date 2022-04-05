Texas Gas Station Chain Buc-ee’s To Open First Kentucky Location This Month

Kentucky is set to get its first Buc-ee’s gas station this April, and while it won’t be in Louisville, you may stop by if you’re ever going to Berea: The new “travel station” will be located off of Interstate 75 in Richmond, Kentucky.

The Texas gas station brand Buc-ee’s has an enthusiastic following for its high-quality food and — as the company puts it — “the world’s cleanest bathrooms.”

Their Richmond location will be a mammoth one, occupying more than 53,000-square feet, offering 120 “fuel positions” and containing thousands of snacks and drinks, including its popular Texas barbecue, homemade fudge, kolaches and more.

Buc-ee’s owns 35 stores in Texas and started expanding to other states in 2019. Ground broke on its Kentucky project in 2021. The gas station opens April 19 with a lineup of local heavyweights: the Richmond mayor, state representatives and city commissioners.

“Richmond, Kentucky is a gorgeous destination for travelers that also serves as a Southern gateway to the Midwest,” said Buc-ee’s Director of Real Estate Stan Beard in a statement. “We have so much respect for the Richmond community and are thrilled not only to join it, but to be able to offer one more great reason for visitors to stop and enjoy the region’s hospitality and beauty.”

