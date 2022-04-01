Mothers Needed For A May Art Show In St. Matthews

If you’re a female-identifying artist or non-binary artist and are a mother, this art show is specifically looking for you. This could be work of any style or medium, and your submission does not have to address the issue of motherhood. According to the posting, the “common thread is creating art while navigating motherhood.” A great task, to be sure.

In this show, which is part of the “Taking. Up. Space.” initiative, nearly 100 women-led art shows and exhibitions are being organized in the month of May. The events are supported by the Artist/Mother podcast and Thrive Artist Network. Both platforms are offering guidance to those planning the shows on creating the shows and ideas about how to promote the shows. This is the first year for the initiative.

From the website:

“As mothers and artists we understand the delicate balance of caring for our family while also nurturing ourselves through the artistic process. What we create is often a reflection of both rolls and just as often an escape from.”

The entry deadline for the art show is April 6 and the exhibition will be held from April 27 through May 28 at Never Say Die Bar in St. Matthews. The show is being curated by Marcia Holloway Ross. An opening reception will be held April 30.

All participants may submit three works for consideration. There is no size requirement nor will there be any commission taken from the sale of any artwork. The price of the work is set solely by the artist. Send images to marciahollowayross@gmail.com with a minimum of 72 dpi and a max file size of 2 megabytes. Include your name and title of your work in the file name. Accepted artists will be notified by April 13 and all accepted work turned in by April 24. Submissions can be made here.

There are a lot of dates to remember, so write them down folks!



