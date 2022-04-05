Mag Bar To Host Its Own Music Fest This Summer With 42 Acts

If you love metal, punk, hip-hop and more, and you don’t want to wait until Louder Than Life to hear them all at a festival, you’re in luck: this summer, Mag Bar will host its own MagBar Music Fest from July 22-24.

The lineup includes 42 bands and performers, most of whom are local to Louisville: Koffin Kats, Vice Tricks, Stagecoach Inferno, Indighost, Nowhere Fast, Blind Scryer, Faerie Ring, Paige Beller, Fiona Kimble & The Modest Means, Old Heavy Hands, Shi – 死, Trapkingkai, Framehouse, Drying Out, Crop, Eastwood, Bazookatooth, Isolation Tank Ensemble, The Hell You Say, Taken Lives, Batwizard, Bungalow Betty, Redivider, Path, The Mighty Ohio, Waxeater, Baptise, Yellow Cellophane, Work Shirt, Blacx AP, Lavacado, The Dreaded Laramie, Thresh, Hippytrash, Overchoice, The Svengali Fiasco, Alexandria, It Is What It Is, Freedive, Cindy, Noosebearer, and Bad Wires.

That said, Mag Bar has not yet released the schedule or info about ticket prices, but they are slated to do so.

In previous pre-pandemic years, Mag Bar threw a similar event called Louisville Is Dead, whose title was meant as a parody of people who think that the Louisville music scene is dead.

But this new festival, whose lineup is even bigger than its predecessor, proves just the opposite.