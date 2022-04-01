JCPS Teacher Won Last Night’s “Jeopardy!” And Will Compete Again Tonight

Evan Roberts, a chemistry teacher at Fern Creek High School, won last night’s episode of the popular trivia competition show “Jeopardy!”

Roberts won in the Final Jeopardy! Round after host Mayim Bialik read the prompt: “Following a raid at this establishment in 1969, protesters confronted police by forming a Rockette-style kickline.”

Roberts correctly replied: “What is The Stonewall Inn?”

As a result, he took home $20,400 in prize money — and the opportunity to appear on “Jeopardy!” again.

In fact, his next episode will air tonight on WLKY at 7:30.

JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio tweeted a congratulations to Roberts and said he would be tuning in again.

JCPS has a Jeopardy! Champ! Congratulations to ⁦@FernCreekHigh⁩ teacher Evan Roberts who beat the reigning champ and will be back tomorrow. I’ll be watching again. #SmartTeacher #JCPSExcellence pic.twitter.com/hdy2HemBBt — Dr. Marty Pollio (@JCPSSuper) April 1, 2022

Roberts announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday that he’d waited two years for the chance to be on “Jeopardy!” — he took the initial qualifying test online in January 2020, but he didn’t get to film last night’s episode until January 2022.

