Funk Fest Is Returning To Louisville, And The Lineup Includes R&B Royalty

Silkk The Shocker is among the R&B legends performing at the Funk Fest Tour Louisville stop.

Funk Fest Tour is the biggest and the longest running R&B concert tour in the nation. It kicks off in Orlando with Mary J. Blige and Jazmine Sullivan headlining the Florida date, then comes to Louisville’s Waterfront Park on June 18 with a super lineup including Jodeci, Master P, Mystikal, Silkk the Shocker, Mia X, Stokely, Carl Thomas, and Tweet. This tour will offer a family reunion style event, giving fans “an opportunity to connect with the music they love while enjoying good food and a rich cultural experience.”

Tickets can be purchased here: Funk Fest Tickets

In addition to the Funk Fest Tour, the group is partnering with Power to Exhale for an international experience.

From the release regarding the international experience:

“Organizers of Funk Fest in association with Power To Exhale is proud to announce the new international concert series, PowerFest, to be held in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic from August 18 – 22.” Performances will be provided by Anthony Hamilton, Jeezy, BabyFace, Bel Biv DeVoe, Rick Ross, Ginuwine, Tweet, Ying Yang Twins, SWV Calvin Richardson and a host of DJs.

PowerFest is the coming together of the historic Funk Fest Tour and Power to Exhale, a 10-year women’s empowerment movement. More on PowerFest is available on Funk Fest Tour official website or by going to www.powerfest.live

Funk Fest Tour & PowerFest are produced by Variety Entertainment. PowerFest is produced in association with Power To Exhale

Funk Fest Tour will adhere to local COVID-19 protocols and will continue monitoring local, county, state & federal health guidelines.

For latest updates, host hotels, lineups, ticket prices, event news and for more information, please visit funkfesttour.com, facebook.com/funkfestconcerts and follow @funkfestconcert on Instagram.”

