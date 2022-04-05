Dave Chappelle Announces First Shows In Louisville Since Trans Comments Controversy

Controversy, comedy and Louisville — name a more iconic (recent) trio.

First Chris Rock announced yesterday that he’d be adding a show in Louisville after he was slapped by Will Smith at the Academy Awards for making a joke about the actor’s wife.

Now, Dave Chappelle has added two nights at the Louisville Palace this April, several months after a firestorm over transphobic jokes in his Netflix special “The Closer.”

Now all we need is Joe Rogan and Louis C.K. to announce in order to complete the Four Horsemen of the Comedy Apocalypse.

Chappelle didn’t give much notice for his shows, which will occur April 12 and 13 at the Louisville Place Theatre. He did something similar for Colorado, announcing three shows in Denver yesterday that start today.

In “The Closer,” Chappelle said he was “team TERF and that “gender is a fact,” but tried to temper his comments by adding that he wasn’t saying “trans women aren’t women.” His statements caused walkouts at Netflix, as well as condemnation from trans and queer women who worked with the streaming giant.

Chappelle never apologized for his special. Instead, he went on tour.

Tickets for Chappelle’s show go on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m.

