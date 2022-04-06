Dave Chappelle Adds Third Louisville Show ‘Due To Overwhelming Demand’

Controversy hasn’t slowed Dave Chappelle down, apparently.

The comedian has added a third show to his Louisville appearance “due to an overwhelming demand,” according to the Louisville Palace.

Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. today for Chappelle’s shows on April 12 and 13. The new show will take place at 10 p.m. on the 13th.

These will be Chappelle’s first shows in Louisville since a firestorm last year over transphobic jokes he made in his Netflix special, “The Closer.”

In the special, Chappelle said he was “team TERF” and that “gender is a fact,” but tried to temper his comments by adding that he wasn’t saying “trans women aren’t women.” His statements caused walkouts at Netflix, as well as condemnation from trans and queer women who worked with the streaming giant.

