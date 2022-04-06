Craig Greenberg’s First Television Ad Focuses On Shooting At His Office

In his first television ad, mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg focused on the Feb. 14 high-profile shooting by a gunman who entered his campaign office and opened fire, inuring no one, although a bullet grazed the potential politician’s sweater and shirt.

The one-minute video opens with Greenberg’s wife, Rachel Greenberg, reliving her experience of finding out about the shooting, saying, “I thought to myself, did I kiss him goodbye?”

The ad also shows a still of the bullet holes in the wall of the campaign office, and ties in Louisville’s larger ongoing gun violence crisis and how Greenberg feels he is ready to make the city safer.

During a press conference on the day of the shooting, Greenberg said a man walked into his Butchertown campaign office, aimed directly at him and opened fire. He said neither he nor the four staff members present sustained any injuries but that a bullet hit his sweater and shirt before the campaign staff barricaded the door to the room they were sitting in. Greenberg’s office was not located on the first floor of the building.

Shortly after the shooting, police arrested Quintez Brown, a prominent 21-year-old civil rights activist. Brown faces charges of one count of attempted murder and four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Monday. He’s currently on home incarceration after The Louisville Community Bail Fund posted his $100,000 bond.

Greenberg, the former CEO of 21c Museum Hotels, is endorsed by influential Metro Council Democrats and has led mayoral candidates in fundraising efforts.

In a statement about the ad, Greenberg said, “This story is not one that our campaign ever wanted to tell.”

“However, my wife Rachel and I thought it was important to share our experience with our community,” the statement continued. “As you know, my family and team were recently impacted by gun violence. But this issue is bigger than my family’s experience — this is about all Louisville families who also have a personal story to tell. We have a violent crime crisis that is impacting too many families all over our city and I remain as steadfast as ever to end this crisis.”

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.