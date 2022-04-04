A New Poetry Open Mic Night Is Coming To Louisville This Month

Lodgic Everyday Community’s Equity in Arts Program is giving the floor to the poets by introducing their new Do Good Open Mic weekly poetry night. These will happen weekly for the last three Wednesday nights of April, starting April 13.

The event at 552 E. Market St. will host local wordsmiths to share their craft with the audience. The motto of Lodgic is to “do a little good everyday,” and the idea of the poetry event is to align with this mission. Therefore sharing profanity, hate speech, or explicit content is discouraged. The event is also open to all-ages so be mindful that there will be little ears in the room.

Each night of the event runs from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and is $10 for all attendees 16 and up. All under 16 are free.

From the release:

“Lodgic’s Equity in Arts initiative is headed by national director Marlesha Woods, who birthed the concept with the goal of providing local artists with paid opportunities and better access to resources to advance their careers. Ticket purchase proceeds will help fund this mission and will be reinvested back into the local community to leverage support for local artists, working people and children in our neighborhood and beyond.

These open mic events are family-friendly and welcome to guests of all ages. To purchase tickets, please visit eventbrite or contact equityinarts@lodgic.org for more information.

