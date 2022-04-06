A Combo Tea House-Yoga Studio Is Opening In Louisville This Month

Ever wanted to visit a tea house and do yoga at the same time? Well you will get your chance.

Opening on April 16 at the Watterson Towers in Bashford Manor, 1930 Bishop Lane, is Steep & Breathe, a place where fans of Western-style yoga studios, that vary greatly from traditional yoga practices taught in India, can meet, sip and get a little Savasana.

On April 16, Steep & Breathe will host an open house from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. with light refreshments, self-care stations, free express yoga classes, special offers, raffles for skincare and a drawing for one year of free yoga. Join owner Mandy Jolley in seeking community well-being. From a release:

“Steep & Breathe is located in the communal wellness space of Collective Wellness & Spa on the first floor of the Watterson Towers. Focused on building communi-tea through gathering for tea and alcohol-free beverages, wellness classes/workshops, as well as light entertainment options for all, Steep & Breathe supports inclusive social wellness. Envision the space as a cross between a coffee shop, bar and wellness studio that’s themed to encourage health and connection for the individual and collective community.”

