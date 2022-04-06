steep & breathe Steep & Breathe will offer tea and Western-style yoga.Photo via Steep & Breathe/Facebook
Arts & Culture

A Combo Tea House-Yoga Studio Is Opening In Louisville This Month

By

Ever wanted to visit a tea house and do yoga at the same time? Well you will get your chance. 

Opening on April 16 at the Watterson Towers in Bashford Manor, 1930 Bishop Lane, is Steep & Breathe, a place where fans of Western-style yoga studios, that vary greatly from traditional yoga practices taught in India, can meet, sip and get a little Savasana. 

On April 16, Steep & Breathe will host an open house from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. with light refreshments, self-care stations, free express yoga classes, special offers, raffles for skincare and a drawing for one year of free yoga. Join owner Mandy Jolley in seeking community well-being. From a release: 

“Steep & Breathe is located in the communal wellness space of Collective Wellness & Spa on the first floor of the Watterson Towers. Focused on building communi-tea through gathering for tea and alcohol-free beverages, wellness classes/workshops, as well as light entertainment options for all, Steep & Breathe supports inclusive social wellness. Envision the space as a cross between a coffee shop, bar and wellness studio that’s themed to encourage health and connection for the individual and collective community.”

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City. 

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Published under Arts & Culture | Tags: ,

About the Author

A Combo Tea House-Yoga Studio Is Opening In Louisville This Month

Erica Rucker is LEO Weekly’s Arts & Entertainment Editor. In addition to her work at LEO, she is a haphazard writer,  photographer, tarot card reader, and fair to middling purveyor of motherhood. Her earliest memories are of telling stories to her family and promising that the next would be shorter than the first. They never were. You can follow Erica on Twitter, but beware of honesty, overt blackness and occasional geeky outrage.

@@feralnegress

All Articles by this Author >