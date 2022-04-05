5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (4/1-4/3)

FRIDAY, April 1

Playcosystem Happy Hour

Bernheim Arboretum & Research Forest

$10-$20 suggested donation | 6-8 p.m.

Bernheim Forest is hosting a happy hour for adults, with a twist — it’ll be on the forest’s natural playground. Appropriately for a happy hour, there will be drinks from Mile Wide Beer Co., plus food from the Juanito’s Street Tacos food truck. Guests are also allowed to bring their own food. Feel free to bring your favorite vinyl records, too — they’ll have a record player available throughout the happy hour.

Joe Gatto

Louisville Comedy Club

$40 ($140 for VIP) | 10 p.m.

Comedian Joe Gatto, previously from “Impractical Jokers” is appropriately performing in Louisville on April Fool’s Day. He also has sets planned for Saturday and Sunday evening.

SATURDAY, April 2

Thread Heads: A Vintage Clothing Popup

Fleur de Flea Vintage Market

$3 | 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

If you’re into vintage clothing, you’ll love seeing what kinds of clothes and accessories more than 50 vendors have to offer over two days at Fleur De Flea’s expanded indoor space. There’ll also be music and cocktails.

SUNDAY, April 3

Brunch (& Bark) By The Bridge

Waterfront Park

No cover | 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Brunch by the Big Four Bridge is back for the season. There will be food trucks, live jazz, vendors and drink specials. New this year, the Kentucky Humane Society is bringing puppies, giveaways, swag and merch to the event — and you’re encouraged to bring your dog, too (provided they are updated on their vaccines). Participating food trucks are: The Cocktail Truck, Lil Cheezers, Poppe Cafe, Sweet and Savory, Mr C’s Cheese Cake and Blackbeard Espresso Co.

90.4 WUOL New Lens Concert

21c Museum Hotel

Free | 7-8 p.m.

You’ll find three effecting performances at 21c on Sunday, courtesy of 90.4 WUOL. Joel Thompson presents “Seven Last Words of the Unarmed,” featuring the final words of seven unarmed Black men who were killed by police and bystanders. Philip Morgan conducts and sings “Two Black Churches,” about Black places of worship that were bombed five decades apart. Finally, the NouLou Chamber Players will perform “At the Purchaser’s Option,” a song about a 19th century ad for a 22-year-old slave and her 9-month-old baby.

