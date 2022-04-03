3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (4/1-4/3)

Friday, April 1

Flamingo Belushi Juggalo Extravaganza

The Flamingo Lounge

$5 | 9 p.m.

Your favorite local eccentric thrash rockers are at it again, this time paying tribute to the juggalo culture invented by the cult clowns of ICP. Busby Death Chair joins.

Saturday, April 2

Suzanne Santo

Zanzabar

$20 | 8 p.m.

Mixing Southern-gothic rock and modern folk, Suzanne Santo, like someone like Shakey Graves, plays dynamic music and uses direct language, with honest, straightforward lines like, “Getting rich too quick really fucked you up.” The Sea The Sea opens.

Sunday, April 3

Good Morning Bedlam, Mama Said String Band

The Grain Haus

$12 | 7 p.m.

End your weekend with some contemporary roots music, with two clever bands who mesh the past and present with innovative ideas and ideals.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.