10 Things To Do This Week For $5 And Under In Louisville (4/4-4/8)

MONDAY, April 4

Louisville Taco Week

Various locations

$2 | Times Vary

Louisville Taco Week runs April 4-10, bringing you $2 tacos and taking Taco Tuesday to the next level. Participating restaurants will offer their specialty tacos the whole week, with some restaurants offering up to three different taco options. (A minimum of three tacos must be purchased to receive the deal.) Sponsored by El Jimador, the event will not only include tacos, but also specialty El Jimador margaritas at select locations. Check out our list of all the specials you can get during Louisville Taco Week.

Metal Monday

Highlands Taproom

No cover | 10 p.m.

Metal Monday is a free show at Highlands Taproom every Monday. This week’s performers are Malignant Vision from New Albany and Dead Reckoning via Georgia.

TUESDAY, April 5

Basic Sign Language

Jeffersonville Township Public Library

Free | 7 p.m.

All ages are invited to this free American Sign Language class, held at Jeffersonville’s library. There will be classes throughout the year, both in-person and virtually.

WEDNESDAY, April 6

Five Forms in Five Weeks: A Poetry Workshop

Main Library

Free | 6-7:30 p.m.

In celebration of National Poetry Month, poet Haesong Kwon is leading this five-week poetry workshop. Participants will learn about different forms of poetry — the sonnet, villanelle, free verse, sijo and tanga — and create their own.

‘Star Trek’ Trivia

Chill BAR Highlands

No cover | 8-10 p.m.

This themed trivia night pledges to “boldly go where no trivia has gone before.” Prove that your the Trekkiest Trekkie to ever Trek by winning trivia — or the cosplay contest that will take place at intermission. Teams must be limited to a max of five people. The winner will receive a $50 bar tab.

THURSDAY, April 7

Thursday Theatre: ‘Clueless’

Falls City Brewing Co.

No cover | 7-9 p.m.

Catch a free showing of the ‘90s classic “Clueless” at Falls City Brewing Co.

FRIDAY, April 8

The Collectible Buyer

Triple Crown Pavilion

Free | 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Collectible Buyer is in town to purchase your junk, aka, action figure toys, magazines, comic books, lunch boxes, video games and more. He also offers free appraisals of your collectibles.

The Griot Author Series: A Celebration of Louisville Defender Photography

Kentucky Center for African American Heritage

Free | 5:30 p.m.

The Louisville Story Program invites the public to its event, celebrating the reprinting of “Available Light: Louisville Through the Lens of Bud Dorsey” — a collection of photographs from the legendary late Louisville photographer. LSP will also show off a preview of historic photos from the Louisville Defender newspaper, which the organization is working on digitizing with UofL Archives.

Chicago Children’s Choir – Free Community Concert

Roots101: African American Museum

Free | 7 p.m.

The Chicago Children’s Choir is making a trip to Louisville for a free performance. The choir was formed in 1956 amid the Civil Rights Movement and is now present in schools across Chicago with thousands of students as members every year.

RVSHVD

Tin Roof

No cover | 8 p.m.

TikTok star and country singer RVSHVD is playing the Tin Roof this Friday as part of the bar’s Nashville Hits the Roof series. You may know RVSHVD from his country version of Roddy Ricch’s “Ballin.’”

