Wild Lights And Its Thousands Of Lanterns Are Back At The Louisville Zoo

This is a popular one, and if you missed the last two years, listen up…DO NOT MISS THIS YEAR! The Louisville Zoo’s Wild Lights exhibit is back with new lights and events to celebrate this wonderful Asian lantern festival event. The event features thousands of handmade silk-covered lanterns. More than 50,000 LED bulbs are used to illuminate the event.

The Wild Lights event is a walking tour through these mesmerizing and dramatic displays that celebrate the artistry of the lantern makers. There are “dramatic archways” that illuminate the path on a “magical journey past colorful peacocks, slithering serpents and a beautiful African savanna.” There’s much more to see and some interactive fun for all. The event is definitely a memorable family adventure.

Returning this year are the performances at the MetaZoo stage. From the website: There will be “lightning-fast mask changes of Sichuan Opera, traditional Chinese folk dances, and unforgettable acrobatic acts like unicycle balancing, hula hoop, and Diabolo or “Kongzhu” (Chinese yo-yo).”

The event starts nightly at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $17 for members and $20 for non-members and can be purchased here. There are some great bundled packages that can help save money for the family. Parking is $6 and will be added to each set of tickets purchased. Children 2 and under are free. Advance ticket purchase is required. The Zoo follows CDC masking guidelines so be sure you use your best judgment for your safety as the event can be crowded, but it is fully outside.

A note from the website: Wild Lights is a rain or shine event. No refunds, rain checks or exchanges are available for this important fundraiser. When purchasing tickets online, make sure your email is correct to receive your tickets. Some lanterns feature flashing lights that may cause seizures in people with photosensitive epilepsy.

Wild Lights preview video:

