Who Can Make The Best Burgoo? Louisville Competition This Weekend Seeks Stew Champion

If you think you can cook Louisville’s best burgoo, a Kentucky stew with multiple kinds of meat and veggies, Against the Grain Brewery & Smokehouse has a pro-am competition for you this weekend.

This Saturday, March 19, from 3 p.m.-6 p.m., Against the Grain will be hosting the Burgoo Bowl Cook-Off at their downtown location (401 E. Main St.). Proceeds will benefit the local food service worker relief nonprofit APRON.

There are spots for 20 participants (specifically, 15 home chefs and five chefs from restaurants), but guests will be able to sample and vote on all of the burgoos with purchase of a $10 ticket, available on-site tomorrow. (For $15, you get a ticket and a beer.)

Winners will be selected for the categories of “most creative recipe,” “people’s choice,” and “best in show.” (The latter will be chosen by a panel of celebrity judges, ATG said in a press release.) Prizes for the winners — besides bragging rights — include trophies and gift certificates.

Check out the full list of rules at this link.

