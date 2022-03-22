Waterfront Wednesday Is Coming Back In 2022 — Here’s When

The July 14, 2021 Waterfront Wednesday, the first installment after the pandemic canceled the 2020 season.

WFPK’s beloved outdoor free music series Waterfront Wednesday is set to return for six concerts in 2022.

This year will mark the 20th year of the series, which will take place on the last Wednesday of every month from April to September on the Big Four Lawn, meaning the first concert happens on Wednesday, April 27. The lawn will open at 5 p.m. those days, and lawn chairs and food are allowed to be brought in, but pets, coolers, glass and outside alcohol are prohibited.

No artists have been announced for the shows, but WFPK expects to make a lineup public soon.

Waterfront Wednesday was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, but returned briefly in 2021. The local rock band Houndmouth drew thousands down to the lawn for the series’ first show back on July 14, 2021, but after four concerts, WFPK cancelled the remaining two shows last year due to a COVID surge.

Here’s a map of the Waterfront Wednesday layout:

