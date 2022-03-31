Waterfront Wednesday Announces Its First Headliners Of The 2022 Season

The July 14, 2021 Waterfront Wednesday, the first installment after the pandemic canceled the 2020 season.

WFPK’s beloved outdoor free music series Waterfront Wednesday is set to return for six concerts in 2022, and they’ve made some lineup announcements, including Yonder Mountain String Band, War and Nappy Roots.

This year will mark the 20th year of the series, which will take place on the last Wednesday of every month from April to September on the Big Four Lawn.The lawn will open at 5 p.m. those days, and lawn chairs and food are allowed to be brought in, but pets, coolers, glass and outside alcohol are prohibited.

“We’re super excited for the season, and to join our friends and community of music lovers at the waterfront!” WFPK program director Stacy Owen said in a statement.

Here’s the lineup as currently announced:

April 27: Nappy Roots, Neal Francis, Kiana & the Sun Kings

May 25: TBA, Maggie Rose, Phourist & the Photons

June 29: War, Bendigo Fletcher, Wombo

July 27: TBA, Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Routine Caffeine

August 31: TBA, TBA, Mark Charles

September 28: Yonder Mountain String Band, Hot Brown Smackdown, Houseplant

