Watch: Kentuckian Jordan Smith Advances To ‘American Song Contest’ Semifinals With New Song ‘Sparrow’

Jordan Smith beat out singers from 11 different states to move onto the semifinals of "The American Song Contest."

Jordan Smith, the 2015 winner of “The Voice,” has won hearts (and votes) yet again with another stirring TV performance, this time on the new NBC show “American Song Contest,” representing his native state of Kentucky in the state vs. state song competition.

It was so good, in fact, that the voting jury awarded Smith the honor of “top song” out of 11 participants, securing his place in the show’s semifinals.

Smith, who hails from Harlan, Kentucky, performed his original new single “Sparrow” on the second episode of “American Song Contest” last night.

Watch it here:

“American Song Contest,” which is hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg, is a singing competition show modeled after Eurovision, with one performer from each state and territory in the U.S. It’ll run weekly until the grand finale on May 8.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.