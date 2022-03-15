Vernon Lanes Bowling Alley Opens Tomorrow In Butchertown

Vernon Lanes closed in 2015, but now it's back and renovated under new ownership.

Vernon Lanes, the legendary bowling alley and club in Butchertown will reopen under new ownership tomorrow after a seven-year closure.

Vernon Lanes, which is reportedly one of the oldest bowling alleys of its kind in America, announced the reopening on social media.

The venue will be open tomorrow from 4 p.m. to midnight and on Thursday through Sunday of this week from noon to midnight. Its schedule for next week will be posted in a few days.

As LEO contributor Kevin Gibson reported earlier this month, the bowling alley closed in 2015, but a team of new owners bought it last year.

Since then, it has undergone a sizable facelift; the owners have added a new stage, a new bar, new bathrooms and 35 new TVs. They’re also adding a kitchen and restaurant, which will serve “cool, funky bowling alley food” from Chef Zach Henderson, formerly of Portage House and other popular Louisville-area restaurants. Think sandwiches, curry wurst, vegan hot dogs and popcorn in flavors like masala and spicy Mexican chocolate.

Jack Harlow, who turned 24 on March 13, recently celebrated his birthday at the bowling alley.

