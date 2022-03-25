Travel To Cincinnati For An Ancient Egypt-Themed Butterfly Show

The beauty and mystery of Ancient Egypt is descending on Cincinnati’s Krohn Conservatory — or at least its butterflies are.

Krohn has announced the theme for its super-popular annual butterfly show: Butterflies of the Nile. The show opens March 19 and runs through June 19.

A description provided by Cincinnati Parks (which oversees Krohn) says the floral exhibit will be “specifically designed to show just how lush and inviting the gardens of ancient Egypt could be.” Design elements have been lifted from the art found in Egyptian tombs and temples and call to mind imagery like “orchards, palms and fish ponds with lotus plants.”

Along with the greenery will be hundreds upon hundreds of butterflies, flitting between displays and landing on guests.

This year, Krohn is requiring timed tickets to see the show. There are 100 tickets available per each one-hour slot. To open up more space for visitors, hours are now 10 a.m-8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Ticketholders get half an hour in the butterfly room and half an hour in the rest of the conservatory. If available, tickets will be sold at the door, but you can purchase them online in advance at krohn.ticketspice.com. Tickets are $10 adults, $7 kids and free for those 4 and under. Friends of Krohn members still need to reserve a timed ticket for entry.

In 2020, Krohn Conservatory had to delay its 25th-annual butterfly show, the Butterflies of Bali, due to the pandemic. It reopened in May of 2021 with a reboot of the show.

Krohn Conservatory is located at 1501 Eden Park Drive, Mount Adams). Visit cincinnati-oh.gov/cincyparks for more.

This story originally ran in LEO Weekly’s sister paper, Cincinnati CityBeat.

