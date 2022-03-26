Tickets To This Downtown Louisville Summer Beer Fest Block Party Are On Sale Now

The Summer Beer Fest will be a block party held in front of the Frazier History Museum on Main Street and Ninth.

Frazier History Museum’s Summer Beer Fest, happening Aug. 6, has one more week of the early bird pricing. With the early bird pricing, tickets are $80 for VIP and $50 for general admission. After March 31, the cost will increase, but the new pricing structure has yet to be announced.

This year’s Summer Beer Fest will be a block party held in front of the museum on Main Street and Ninth. The festival will feature more than 200 specialty beers, food trucks, live music and Kentucky craft vendors.

More info from the release:

What does a VIP Garden Ticket get me?

Purchasing a VIP Garden Ticket gets you:

Early access

Access to Frazier’s Gateway Garden and dozens of additional beers

Indoor access to museum exhibitions and Museum Store

Indoor bathrooms

Where do the proceeds go?

The Frazier History Museum encompasses everything Kentucky, its heritage, people, industries, and culture. Proceeds from Summer Beer Fest at Frazier support the museum’s exhibitions and educational programs, including free or reduced admission for Title 1 students, the “Let’s Talk: Bridging the Divide” series, summer camps, family days, and live storytelling offered by our teaching artists.

VIP tickets get you early admission on Aug 6. From 4-8 p.m. General admission gets entry from 5-8 p.m. The Frazier History Museum is located at 829 West Main Street. Tickets can be purchased here.

