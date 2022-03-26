Frazier history museum The Summer Beer Fest will be a block party held in front of the Frazier History Museum on Main Street and Ninth.Photo by Jesse Hurt
Food & Drink

Tickets To This Downtown Louisville Summer Beer Fest Block Party Are On Sale Now

By

Frazier History Museum’s Summer Beer Fest, happening Aug. 6, has one more week of the early bird pricing. With the early bird pricing, tickets are $80 for VIP and $50 for general admission. After March 31, the cost will increase, but the new pricing structure has yet to be announced. 

This year’s Summer Beer Fest will be a block party held in front of the museum on Main Street and Ninth. The festival will feature more than 200 specialty beers, food trucks, live music and Kentucky craft vendors. 

More info from the release: 

What does a VIP Garden Ticket get me?

 Purchasing a VIP Garden Ticket gets you:

  •         Early access
  •         Access to Frazier’s Gateway Garden and dozens of additional beers
  •         Indoor access to museum exhibitions and Museum Store
  •         Indoor bathrooms

 Where do the proceeds go?

 The Frazier History Museum encompasses everything Kentucky, its heritage, people, industries, and culture. Proceeds from Summer Beer Fest at Frazier support the museum’s exhibitions and educational programs, including free or reduced admission for Title 1 students, the “Let’s Talk: Bridging the Divide” series, summer camps, family days, and live storytelling offered by our teaching artists.

 VIP tickets get you early admission on Aug 6. From 4-8 p.m. General admission gets entry from 5-8 p.m. The Frazier History Museum is located at 829 West Main Street. Tickets can be purchased here

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City. 

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Published under Food & Drink | Tags: ,

About the Author

Tickets To This Downtown Louisville Summer Beer Fest Block Party Are On Sale Now

Erica Rucker is LEO Weekly’s Arts & Entertainment Editor. In addition to her work at LEO, she is a haphazard writer,  photographer, tarot card reader, and fair to middling purveyor of motherhood. Her earliest memories are of telling stories to her family and promising that the next would be shorter than the first. They never were. You can follow Erica on Twitter, but beware of honesty, overt blackness and occasional geeky outrage.

@@feralnegress

All Articles by this Author >