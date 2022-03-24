The Louisville Orchestra Will Pay Composers To Live And Work In Shelby Park In Its Most ‘Ambitious’ Project In Years

The Louisville Orchestra has announced the creation of an annual residency program for composers, the Creators Corps.

As part of the program, three composers — who can come from any musical background, not just classical/orchestral music — will live and work in Shelby Park for at least 30 weeks, although some will be able to reapply or renew their position for one to two more years. They’ll also receive housing, health insurance, a studio workspace and a salary of $40,000.

The Creators Corps program was developed by LO music director Teddy Abrams. In a press release, Abrams called the Creators Corps “the most ambitious large-scale project the Orchestra has undertaken since I arrived in Louisville.”

Creators Corps participants will compose new pieces for the Louisville Orchestra, take part in Orchestra programming and undergo a variety of other duties to engage with the Orchestra and the community in Shelby Park and Louisville more broadly.

“The concept developed from four critical lines of inquiry:,’” said Abrams, “how can we establish Louisville as a global center of creative music-making, how can we reposition composers as visible leaders with public service responsibilities, how can we provide our city with a direct and deep connection to the art-making process, and how can we offer a 21st-century response to the LO’s historic First Edition commissioning and recording project? The resulting concept will be a grand experiment – a first amongst American orchestras – to employ (and house!) multiple, full-time composers (called creators to represent all musical genres) who will regularly present new music for both the Orchestra and the community beyond, serving as creative artists committed to helping our city grow and flourish.”

If you’re interested in joining the Creators Corps, click this link for more info and to apply. Ideal candidates are “early or mid-career creators with bold ideas about writing for and interacting with an orchestra,” the Orchestra said. They also “have distinctive artistic voices, are dedicated to community and educational outreach, and care deeply about grounding their musical practice in social engagement.”

Applications will be open until May 2. All candidates will be notified about their application status at the end of May. Finalists will be announced in mid-June. The residency period will begin on Sept. 1.

