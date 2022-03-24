The Eagles Add A Louisville Tour Stop To Their Hotel California 2022 Tour

The Eagles play the KFC Yum! Center this spring, minus Deacon Frey (far right).

Back in 2010, The Eagles were the first band to play an official concert at the KFC Yum! Center. Now, they’re returning to the venue this spring on their Hotel California 2022 Tour, commemorating their smash-hit album.

Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit with Vince Gill are the members who will play the Yum Center on May 12.

The legendary 1970s rock band started their Hotel California tour in 2019 and have so far performed 40 sold-out shows, including five nights at Madison Square Garden.

“Hotel California” was release in 1976 and is one of the top highest selling albums of all time.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. There will be “a variety” of presale options starting Thursday, March 31 at 10 a.m.