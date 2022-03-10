St. Patrick’s Day Events (Besides The Parade) Happening In Louisville This Year

St. Patrick's Day in Louisville is going to be wild this year.

St. Patrick’s Day is once again upon us. Here are five local events (other than the parade) to help you celebrate the festivities. (But if you do want to go to the parade, we’ve got you covered here.)

In addition to these events, pretty much every Irish bar has its own St. Patrick’s Day celebration, like The Raven, The Irish Rover and O’Shea’s.

Please drink responsibly and remember to use rideshare services instead of drinking and driving.

SATURDAY, MARCH 12

Shamrocks & Shenanigans St. Patrick’s Bar Crawl

Fourth Street Live! | 411 S. Fourth St. | $15 advance, $20 day-of | 3 p.m.-9 p.m.

Fourth Street Live will become, uh, Fourth Green Live? Actually, forget I said that. But don’t forget that you can get a free drink and a free souvenir mug, plus plenty of drink specials at the participating restaurants (PBR Louisville, Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse, Pizza Bar, and The Sports & Social Club) this Saturday.

THURSDAY, MARCH 17

St. Patrick’s Day Bash

TEN20 Craft Brewery | 1020 E. Washington St. | No cover | 3 p.m.-10 p.m.

Green beer and a new Irish Red Ale will bring even more color to the holiday at TEN20. There’ll also be a special themed menu, courtesy of Happy Belly Bistro.

SATURDAY, MARCH 19

The 5th Annual Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Crawl

Check in at O’Shea’s Irish Pub | 956 Baxter Ave | $20-$25 | 4 p.m.-10 p.m.

Drinks, jello shots, professional photographers, eight different crawl venues, and an after party — this is a party that will take the “Saint” out of “Saint Patrick’s Day.” Try your luck at winning the $1,000 prize in the costume contest (winners will be determined by Facebook votes in the weeks after the event.)

Saint Patrick’s Biergarten

German-American Club | 1840 Lincoln Avenue | Free | 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Celebrate the most Irish of saints with a very German event, sponsored by the German-American Club. Free German food and beer, plus live music.

2nd Annual St. Patty’s Day Dance Party

300 Spring | 300 Spring St., Jeffersonville, Indiana | $10 | Starts at 7 p.m.

Dance the night away at this St. Patrick’s Day party. Buy your ticket before the 17th to receive a voucher for a free green beer and a party favor. (Pay for your ticket via PayPal, CashApp, or Venmo; see the event page on Facebook for details.)