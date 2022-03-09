Popular Louisville Plant Store Named One Of Yelp’s Women-Owned Businesses To Watch

Yelp released its 2022 “Ones to Watch” list of women-owned businesses on March 1 for Women’s History Month — and a NuLu business made the cut.

Mahonia, which sells plants, pottery, and other interior decor, was named one of the country’s top home & decor businesses to watch. It was the only Kentucky business to make the list.

Owner Bridget Davis moved to Louisville from Portland, Oregon, in 2015. The next year, she opened Mahonia, realizing a long-held dream after years of working as a floral designer, garden designer, merchandiser and decorator.

To make the “Ones to Watch” list, Yelp narrowed down a list of food, beauty, and home & decor businesses that have listed themselves as “Women-owned” on the site. They chose three possible candidate businesses for each state, then made the final list by considering factors like review counts and average ratings.

