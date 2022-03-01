Rmllw2llz performs at Poorcastle 2017. He'll be performing at Poorcastle 2022 as part of the N8Vs.

Poorcastle, the local-bands-only Forecastle alternative and “fest for the rest,” just released its official schedule a month after releasing its official lineup.

This year’s Poorcastle will be held at Breslin Park (1400 Payne St.) from Friday, May 20 to Sunday, May 22.

Single-day and 3-day passes are available at this link for $10 and $25, respectively, not including fees. (The prices increase to $15 and $30, respectively, during the festival itself.)

Poorcastle will release its list of food and vendors and its official afterparty lineup announcement on April 1.

LEO is the exclusive media sponsor of Poorcastle.

Here’s this year’s schedule:

Friday, May 20

1 p.m.: Festival gates open

2: Young Romantics

2:45: Ben Traughber

3:30: 222

4:15: Lavacado

5: Honey Cutt

5:45: The Uncommon Houseflies

6:30: The Excuses

7:15: Trapkingkai

8: Shark Sandwich

8:45: Rosario

9:30: Tall Squares

10:15: Routine Caffeine

Saturday, May 21

1 p.m.: School of Rock

2: Overchoice

2:45: Salem Ave

3:30: The Golden Whip

4:15: Sister Crone

5: Mr. Please

5:45: TVLO

6:30: Mommy’s Cigarettes

7:15: Sunshine

8: Belushi Speed Ball

8:45: Tez of 2Deep

9:30: Anemic Royalty

10:15: The N8Vs

Sunday, May 22

1 p.m.: Gates open

2: The Highlanders

2:45: Yellow Cellophane

3:30: Elk Hound

4:15: Baby Bones

5: Shutaro Noguchi

5:45: Coyia

6:30: Parister

7:15: Dom B

8: Jameron

8:45: Lacey Guthrie

9:30: Wesley

10:15: Air Chrysalis

