Oxmoor Farm In Louisville Announces Its First International Chamber Music Festival To Take Place This Summer

Violinist Caitlin Edwards is one of the artists who will play Oxmoor Farm's new International Chamber Music Festival.

Oxmoor Farm has announced a second season of its Evenings of Note concert series — the first installment of which happens later this month — as well as a new chamber music festival scheduled for June.

The Evenings of Note series begins with Baltimore-based Joshua Espinoza Trio on Saturday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m., and continues on Saturday, May 14 at 5 p.m. with Commonwealth Brass Band, a 40-piece act that performs selections from American movies and Broadway. The series continues in the fall, with Kentucky Opera performing a selection of arias, duos, trios and quartets at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, followed by jazz pianist Champian Fulton at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Tickets for each concert, except the brass band, start at $45 and seating is limited to 80 people. The Commonwealth Brass Band costs $25 per car. Go to oxmoorfarm.org/concert-series/ for more information.

Oxmoor Farm will also host its first annual International Chamber Music Festival June 9-12, featuring musicians from across the U.S. and Europe, with the music being led by violinist Steven Moeckel, concertmaster of the Phoenix Symphony and the Santa Fe Opera Orchestra, and pianist Joanna Goldstein, founder of the Kentucky Center ChamberPlayers. The schedule features four concerts, and tickets can be bought individually for $50, or a weekend pass can be purchased for $140.

For tickets and more information, visit the festival’s Eventbrite page.

