New Thriller Movie Premiering Friday Was Filmed Entirely At This Southern Indiana Hotel

"So Cold the River" is based off a novel of the same name by Indiana native Michael Koryta.

Oh, Jeepers Creepers…

A new creepy thriller film will be released this Friday and it has ties to our area. “So Cold the River” was filmed entirely at the French Lick Resort in Indiana. The movie is an adaptation from the best seller of the same name by Indiana native Michael Koryta and inspired by the West Baden Springs Hotel (part of French Lick resort for those who’ve never been).

Director Paul Shoulberg brings to life Koryta’s book, and it is the “highest-scale movie made in Indiana since Pigasus Pictures and Paul Shoulberg’s previous film, ‘The Good Catholic.’”

“With its rich history and eye-catching architecture, the West Baden Springs Hotel inherently became a character of its own in the film,” said Pigasus Pictures CEO Zachary Spicer. “From the original inspiration for the storyline to the film’s release, this is a true full-circle moment. We are proud to bring this thrilling storyline to the big screen and with it, highlight an Indiana landmark.”

The movie was produced by Carl Cook, Pete Yonkman, Michael Koryta and Bethany Joy Lenz in collaboration with the parent company of the French Lick Resort, The Cook Group.

Here’s a synopsis of the film from the release:

“In the film, Erica is hired by Alyssa Bradford-Cohen (Alysia Reiner, “Orange Is the New Black”) to profile her dying father-in-law, the enigmatic millionaire Campbell Bradford. Erica is presented with a substantial sum of money and an antique bottle filled with water from a local West Baden spring, one of the few clues connecting Bradford to the town he once dominated.

“While researching Bradford as a guest of a massive, opulent resort with a dark past, Erica meets unofficial town historian Anne McKinney (Tony Award-winner Deanna Dunagan), fanatical intern Kellyn (Katie Sarife, “Annabelle Comes Home”) and hotel maintenance worker Josiah (Andrew J. West, “The Walking Dead”), a descendant of Bradford’s who reveals the familial curse of mysterious deaths and suicides. As Erica continues her research, an unspeakable evil is unearthed.”

Pigasus Pictures was founded in 2015 by alumni of Indiana University with its first feature, “The Good Catholic,” which starred Danny Glover, Zachary Spicer and John C. McGinley, is now streaming on Peacock TV.

French Lick Resort is a historic restoration and casino development project, costing $600 million. The resort includes both West Baden Springs hotel and French Lick Springs Hotel and casino. There are 757 guest rooms and suites, 51,000-square feet, single-level casino, 45 holes of golf, two full-service spas, meeting and event space and many dining and entertainment options.

The film opens in select theaters this Friday, March 25, including Village 8 Theatres, and will be on demand March 29. To learn more about the film and watch the trailer, click here.

