Louisville’s Famous Hadley Pottery Company To Close After 80 Years

The famous Hadley Pottery company, known for its folksy blue and white designs, says it is closing around the end of this year after 80 years in business.

The Butchertown-based company announced the news on Facebook today, addressing their “cherished” customers, “…THANK YOU, THANK YOU for your outstanding and remarkable loyalty over the years,” the post reads. “We were here all this time because of you.”

Mary Alice Hadley started the company with her husband George Hadley in 1942, melding her talent as an acclaimed painter with her family’s history of making clay tile, to create custom dishes, according to the company’s history on its website. Her designs became known across the world before her death in 1965.

The company, which is now owned by Jerry and Josh Day, whose family has worked at Hadley Pottery from the businesses’ inception, said on Facebook that the closure is due to high costs: of materials and machine repairs and replacements.

“…it has become impossible for us to continue for the long run,” the post says.

The Days assumed the business in 2018.

The business plans to fill all orders that have been made and will be made through April 6. Customers can make orders over the phone (584-2171).

Hadley Pottery also plans to fire older pieces of pottery that “have been hiding out and hanging around” in the factory for years.” These include “‘blasts from the past’” and possible other designs that haven’t been seen before. They can be purchased via phone or by emailing info@hadleypottery.com with a request. The factory will also be stocked for in-person visits with seconds and “first quality pieces, with more ware” added as the owners go.

“We hope that everyone will be able to receive any last pieces of Hadley Pottery, either by phone, email or coming into the store,” the post reads.

